Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EU reaches political agreement on crypto capital rules

EU reaches political agreement on crypto capital rules

The European Union has reached a “political agreement” on new capital adequacy rules for banks’ digital assets.

The European Union has reached a “political agreement” on new capital adequacy rules for banks’ digital assets.

The news was announced by the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs committee. It said that negotiators from the parliament, national governments and the European Commission (EC) had “struck a deal” on changes to Capital Requirements Regulation & Directive.

The negotiations, chaired by Swedish finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson, centred on concerns about unbacked crypto assets entering the financial system and the need for more stringent capital adequacy rules.

According to Svantesson, the new rules will “boost the strength and resilience of banks operating in the Union”.

The agreement, which also takes into account changes to banks corporate and home loans risk assessments, includes the inclusion of a “transitional prudential regime for crypto assets”, however there are few details on exactly how this regime will operate.

The regulation of digital and crypto assets is currently a pressing matter for supervisors and lawmakers globally.

In the US, the Securities and Exchanges Commission is locked in a number of legal battles with crypto exchanges over whether crypto assets should be defined as securities.

Meanwhile, the Bank of International Settlements’ Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is finalising its own capital adequacy rules for crypto.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience[New Report] From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023