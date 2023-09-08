Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CFTC calls for US crypto regulatory sandbox

CFTC calls for US crypto regulatory sandbox

On Thursday, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Caroline Pham advocated for a limited pilot program for digital asset regulation in the US.

In a speech delivered during a Cato Institute event, Pham called for the regulatory sandbox on crypto jurisdictions to keep the US at pace with advances in the field. In her speech, Pham indicated that US efforts are lagging behind in standardising crypto regulation. Her proposed program would be similar to previous state-level sandboxes.

She announced: “Today, I will propose that the CFTC launch the first-ever US pilot program for digital asset markets. Our principles-based framework is built for innovation in technology, new products, and market structure. In waiting and seeing, we’re missing opportunities to capitalize on all the benefits of the technology before us, while others take a more strategic and long-term view. The US may soon find ourselves constantly playing catch-up, unable to effectively leverage this technology for economic growth.”

Pham proposed that the CFTC adopt regulations addressing the risks of crypto assets based on the results of previous programs, and to determine the permanency of the regulation based on the conclusion of the proposed sandbox.

“A pilot program can create a framework for emerging technologies and market structures under our existing laws and regulations. It is my hope that a pilot to test, gather data, and develop a pragmatic approach to tokenization can ensure we continue to uphold our mandate to fostering open, transparent, competitive and financially sound markets.”

Last month, the CFTC charged numerous large firms, including Wells Fargo and the Bank of Montreal, with multi-million dollar penalties for off-channel employee usage of WhatsApp and iMessage.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

  3. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  4. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  5. ECB paints PayPal&#39;s stablecoin as new bogeyman in CBDC race

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023