News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

PayPal users can now add their credit and debit cards to the Apple Wallet to make payments instore, online and in-app.

Customers who follow the prompts in the PayPal app to connect with Apple Pay will continue to earn rewards, rebates and cashback on their spending.

In the coming months, customers can also expect to have the option to add a PayPal Business Debit Card, or their Venmo credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet.

PayPal and Venmo customers who add their cards to Apple Wallet can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make fast purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

The integration comes comes two weeks after PayPal announced that PYUSD, its stablecoin for payments and transfers, is now available on Venmo.

