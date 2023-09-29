Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US judge orders Apple to face Apple Pay antitrust suit

US judge orders Apple to face Apple Pay antitrust suit

A US judge has told Apple it must face an antitrust class-action lawsuit from card issuers accusing the firm of preventing competition to its Apple Pay wallet.

US District Judge Jeffrey White ruled that the plaintiffs could try to prove that Apple violated the federal Sherman antitrust law, according to Reuters.

The complaint, filed last year, accuses Apple of denying rivals access to the NFC chip technology in iPhones needed to develop a competing mobile wallet. This means that only Apple Pay can make contactless payments at the point of sale, meaning the company "coerces" customers.

Having secured a monopoly, Apple charges card issuers who use Apple Pay supracompetitive fees for a service that is available on Android devices for free, according to the lawsuit.

The policy sees Apple extracting up to $1 billion annually from more than 4000 banks and credit unions in fees in violation of federal antitrust law, according to attorneys at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater, on behalf of plaintiff, Iowa’s Affinity Credit Union.

Apple Pay is the only mobile payment service that may access the NFC 'tap and go' technology embedded on iOS mobile devices for payments in stores, a process that has been damned by banks in a number of jurisdictions for preventing competition from their own proprietary apps.

Apple did succeed in getting a a "tying" claim dismissed which accused it of requiring purchasers of iOS devices to buy Apple Pay or forego purchases of competing wallets.

In 2022, the European Commission charged Apple with restricting access to the NFC chip technology in a move that could ultimately cost the firm billions of euros in fines.

Recently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also fired a shot across Apple's bows over the tech giant's policy of restricting access to the NFC chip technology.

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?[Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Trending

Trending

  1. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  2. Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. EPI dubs new digital wallet &#39;wero&#39;

  5. NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale