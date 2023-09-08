Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CFPB takes aim at Apple over NFC chip access

CFPB takes aim at Apple over NFC chip access

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fired a shot across Apple's bows over the tech giant's policy of restricting access to the NFC chip technology that enables iPhone users to make payments.

Apple Pay is the only mobile payment service that may access the NFC 'tap and go' technology embedded on iOS mobile devices for payments in stores, a process that has been damned by banks and other payment providers in a number of jurisdictions for preventing competition from their own proprietary apps.

Last year, the EC charged Apple with restricting access to the NFC chip technology in a move that could eventually lead to fines worth billions of euros.

In an "Issue Spotlight" report, the CFPB has hinted at its own stance on the area, contrasting Apple's policy with the more open approach taken by Google and placing it within the context of America's shift towards open banking and the importance of platform interoperability.

The report notes that usage of tap-to-pay options in the US is predicted to hit $179 billion this year across Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. Nearly half of iOS users - 55.8 million - made an in-store payment using Apple Pay in April 2023.

The restrictions on other firms' access the NFC chip is therefore significant. Banks, retailers and the likes of PayPal and Square have a strong incentive to develop tap-to-pay apps for Apple devices, says the CFPB.

"But Apple’s NFC restriction policy prevents them from doing so, and ultimately eliminates the possibility of consumer choice in tap-to-pay on Apple devices."

Apple having to compete head-to-head "could incentivise all of the providers to innovate, to develop new features and services that would keep their customers from switching," says the report.

The CFPB dismisses Apple's long-stated claim that its restrictive policy is needed to ensure privacy and security, saying that the firm could simply mandate that a third-party payment app seeking access to the NFC chip provide at least the same level of privacy as Apple Pay.

The report argues that any frictions on NFC access could "impede the shift towards open banking and, ultimately, negatively impact consumers — e.g. by reducing competition, innovation, choice, and ease of access".

In addition: "Policies that impose restrictions on competition and raise consumer switching costs must be carefully scrutinised."

Related Companies

Apple Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

  3. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  4. Crypto industry reacts as FATF Travel Rule comes into effect

  5. ECB paints PayPal&#39;s stablecoin as new bogeyman in CBDC race

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023