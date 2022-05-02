Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission Apple

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EC slaps Apple with antitrust charge over NFC payments

EC slaps Apple with antitrust charge over NFC payments

The European Commission has charged Apple with restricting access to the NFC chip technology that enables iPhone users to make payments.

In 2020, the EC opened an antitrust investigation into Apple Pay which among other things looked into the company's refusal to open up access to its NFC chip to other payment service.

Apple Pay is the only mobile payment service that may access the NFC 'tap and go' technology embedded on iOS mobile devices for payments in stores, a process that has been damned by banks in a number of jurisdictions for preventing competition from their own proprietary apps.

The EC has now sent Apple a 'statement of objections' informing the tech giant of a preliminary view that it abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices.

EC EVP Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, says "we preliminarily found that Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own solution Apple Pay. If confirmed, such a conduct would be illegal under our competition rules."

Vestager says that Apple's claims that it cannot provide access to NFC for payments for security reasons "cannot be justified".

Apple now has the chance to respond to the statement of objections but could face fines worth billions of euros.

The firm says it will "continue to engage with the commission to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment".

Related Companies

European Commission Apple

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Apple Pay most popular payments app with US teens
/predictions

Apple Pay most popular payments app with US teens

EC preps antitrust charge over Apple NFC chip access - Reuters
/regulation

EC preps antitrust charge over Apple NFC chip access - Reuters

EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

21 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  2. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  3. Certihash to develop an enterprise suite of blockchain security tools with IBM

  4. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

  5. US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger