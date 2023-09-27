Citi seeks global head of instant payments

Citi is recruiting for a senior executive to build a strategy for instant payments globally within its treasury and trade Solutions business (TTS).

Operating across 60+ countries globally, TTS provides cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, banks and non-bank financial institutions, payment intermediaries and e-commerce marketplaces, and public sector organizations.



The new recruit will be expected to develop a five-year product development roadmap for the business, building and connecting new products and capabilities that capitalise on the shift to instant payments. This will involve handling a sizeable technology budget in order to drive a shift from legacy batch payment platforms to express delivery.



The job ad states: "Instant Payments is a key growth driver for Citi’s TTS business and a critical component of Citi’s differentiated network versus competitors. It is the foundational layer for Citi’s market leading Transaction Service Business



"The business objective is to strengthen Citi’s leading position in instant payments space, accelerate our revenue growth in a sustainable manner over the next several years."



Based in New York, the job comes with a salary in the range of $200,000 - $300,000 per annum.



The preferred candidate will be expected to have at least 12 years’ experience in the transaction banking/payments arena with a proven track record of success in developing and delivering payments products.