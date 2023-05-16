Citi builds embedded payments suite with POS instalment loans and lines of credit

Citi Retail Services is boosting its embedded payments capabilities by enabling merchants to offer lines of credit and instalment loans at the point of sale.

Banking giant Citi says that its research shows that 85% of Americans agree that retailers need to have flexible payment options for consumers to use at checkout. Its answer is to build a suite of Citi Pay products designed to be quickly integrated into participating retail partners’ existing payment platforms.



The first offering is Citi Pay Credit, a digital-only credit card and dedicated line of credit for customers to make purchases at participating retailers. Customers can apply at the checkout and get real-time approval.



This will be followed in the next few months by Citi Pay Instalment Loan, which will let shoppers make purchases through monthly payments over a period of six to 60 months, based on the retailer.



Kartik Mani, CEO, Citi Retail Services, says: “This is our next step forward in the evolution of trusted payments solutions which puts customers in control of how they want to finance their purchases and offers merchants more opportunity to drive sales of greater value.”