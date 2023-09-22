Tether commits to AI strategy with €400 million NVIDIA chip purchase

Damoon, a Tether company in which Northern Data Group owns a majority stake, has purchased over 10,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, a type of chip, at a total cost of approximately €400 million.

Taiga Cloud, part of the Northern Data Group, reports that the purchase of NVIDIA H100 GPU Pods - referred to by NVIDIA as the world’s most advanced chip - builds on Taiga’s position as Europe’s largest independent cloud service provider of NVIDIA hardware, now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100, and RTX A6000 GPUs in total.



The company will begin installing the H100 GPUs on a coordinated deployment schedule, with customer access beginning in late Q4 2023. Taiga plans to have more than 10,000 H100 GPUs fully deployed by mid-2024. This large-scale deployment will underpin Taiga’s Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offering.



Taiga Cloud is building out its NVIDIA H100 GPU infrastructure into pods of 512 GPUs, connected into islands of four pods each (2,048 GPUs) using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform.



This investment hopes to help with the training of Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI solutions.



"We are excited about this investment into Northern Data Group as it represents a fresh venture into new technological frontiers," said Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief technology officer. "This investment underscores our commitment to responsible growth and innovation while preserving the strength and integrity of Tether tokens’s reserves."



Karl Havard, managing director, Taiga Cloud, Northern Data Group’s Cloud Division, commented: “Unlocking the true potential of AI and ML is firmly established as a priority for businesses, regardless of sector or size. Taiga Cloud’s substantial investment into NVIDIA’s highly sought-after H100 GPUs firmly establishes our brand at the centre of delivering this innovation and underpins Taiga’s ambition to make computing power accessible to organisations across the region.

"Based in Europe, Taiga Cloud provides access to the largest in-region clean-energy-powered, scalable AI and ML compute capacity, helping our customers achieve data sovereignty while meeting European ML and AI compliance standards.”