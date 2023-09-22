Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tether NVIDIA Corporation

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tether commits to AI strategy with €400 million NVIDIA chip purchase

Tether commits to AI strategy with €400 million NVIDIA chip purchase

Damoon, a Tether company in which Northern Data Group owns a majority stake, has purchased over 10,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, a type of chip, at a total cost of approximately €400 million.

Taiga Cloud, part of the Northern Data Group, reports that the purchase of NVIDIA H100 GPU Pods - referred to by NVIDIA as the world’s most advanced chip - builds on Taiga’s position as Europe’s largest independent cloud service provider of NVIDIA hardware, now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100, and RTX A6000 GPUs in total.

The company will begin installing the H100 GPUs on a coordinated deployment schedule, with customer access beginning in late Q4 2023. Taiga plans to have more than 10,000 H100 GPUs fully deployed by mid-2024. This large-scale deployment will underpin Taiga’s Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offering.

Taiga Cloud is building out its NVIDIA H100 GPU infrastructure into pods of 512 GPUs, connected into islands of four pods each (2,048 GPUs) using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform.

This investment hopes to help with the training of Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI solutions.

"We are excited about this investment into Northern Data Group as it represents a fresh venture into new technological frontiers," said Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief technology officer. "This investment underscores our commitment to responsible growth and innovation while preserving the strength and integrity of Tether tokens’s reserves."

Karl Havard, managing director, Taiga Cloud, Northern Data Group’s Cloud Division, commented: “Unlocking the true potential of AI and ML is firmly established as a priority for businesses, regardless of sector or size. Taiga Cloud’s substantial investment into NVIDIA’s highly sought-after H100 GPUs firmly establishes our brand at the centre of delivering this innovation and underpins Taiga’s ambition to make computing power accessible to organisations across the region.

"Based in Europe, Taiga Cloud provides access to the largest in-region clean-energy-powered, scalable AI and ML compute capacity, helping our customers achieve data sovereignty while meeting European ML and AI compliance standards.”

Related Companies

Tether NVIDIA Corporation

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024[New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bank partners NVIDIA for AI push
/cloud

Deutsche Bank partners NVIDIA for AI push

HP and NVIDIA release ‘unique’ fintech sitcom
/devops

HP and NVIDIA release ‘unique’ fintech sitcom

CFTC hits Tether and Bitfinex with fines totalling $42.5m

18 Oct 2021

RBC moves AI unit to new private cloud platform

24 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  4. International students using fintech to receive foreign money transfers - Revolut

  5. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023