RBC moves AI unit to new private cloud platform

Royal Bank of Canada has moved applications under development at its artificial intelligence research unit Borealis AI to a high-performance private cloud infrastructure with support from Red Hat and Nvidia.

The bank says the new private cloud - which utilises Red Hat OpenShift and Nvidia’s DGX AI computing systems - has the ability to run thousands of simulations and analyse millions of data points in a fraction of the time than it could before.



Foteini Agrafioti, chief science officer, RBC and head of Borealis AI, says: “Modern AI cannot exist without access to high performance computing. This collaboration means that we can conduct research at scale, and deploy machine learning applications in production with improved efficiency and speed to market.”



He says the platform has already improved trading execution and insights, helped reduce client calls and has resulted in faster delivery of new applications for RBC clients.



Mike Tardif, SVP, tech infrastructure, Royal Bank of Canada, comments: “In today’s ever changing marketplace, we must always be at the forefront of innovation for our clients. We are proud to have delivered a unique AI Private Cloud capability in-house, leveraging our strong collaboration with Red Hat and Nvidia. This cloud offers GPU acceleration and containerized platform benefits, and we are well positioned to provide the best experience possible for our customers going forward.”