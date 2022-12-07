Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank NVIDIA Corporation

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche Bank partners NVIDIA for AI push

Deutsche Bank partners NVIDIA for AI push

Deutsche Bank has inked a multi-year agreement with NVIDIA to accelerate the use of AI in financial services.

Under the deal, Deutsche Bank will use NVIDIA's AI Enterprise, an end-to-end software suite that can run in the cloud or in the data centre.

The partners plan to develop applications across the bank's business, with an initial focus on three use cases: risk model development, high-performance computing, and the creation of a branded virtual avatar.

The bank’s teams have already developed an early concept of a 3D virtual avatar aimed at helping employees navigate internal systems and respond to HR-related questions. Future use cases will explore immersive experiences with banking clients.

Meanwhile, the partners are testing a collection of large language models called Financial Transformers. These will run AI and ML models to help in areas such as early warning signs on the counterparty of a financial transaction, faster data retrieval and identifying data-quality issues.

“AI, ML and data will be a game changer in banking, and our partnership with NVIDIA is further evidence that we are committed to redefining what is possible for our clients,” says Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank.

Finextra has recently launched the inaugural Financial Cloud Summit, scheduled to take place on 2 March 2023. For more information and to register for this event, please visit the event page here.

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank NVIDIA Corporation

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (1)

John Davies
John Davies - Velo Payments - London 07 December, 2022, 16:14Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

This is refreshing, we've seen relatively pointless partnerships with distributed blockchains and crypto/stable currencies in the recent past but machine learning is what's going to change the face of finance in the coming years, from commercial to wholesale. We've just seeing the start of it so it's great to see innivative banks making a move.
I've spent much of my working live in FX and derivatives and seen vast amounts of computing time spent on VAR. The interesting challenge now will be to make sure we train the ML models with the right data, black swans can still take the systems down.
Anyway, a move in the right direction at least. 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bank exec quits over 'greenwashing' probe
/sustainable

Deutsche Bank exec quits over 'greenwashing' probe

Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up
/people

Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud agree multi-year deal

07 Jul 2020

Deutsche Bank bids to simplify tech operations with new division

08 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023