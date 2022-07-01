Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
HP and NVIDIA release ‘unique’ fintech sitcom

HP and NVIDIA release ‘unique’ fintech sitcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NVIDIA, have released the first episode of their unique fintech comedy mini-series, Get Ahead.

Available to stream online, the series follows an AI customer insights manager, a data scientist, and an IT manager as they walk into a bar. Just kidding; as they navigate through the challenges of AI development to launch their new AI-driven customer experience.

The show imitates classic sitcoms such as The Office and Parks and Recreation in the single-camera setup to simulate a documentary. The 5-7 minute episodes will run every Thursday at 7 PM GMT over four weeks.

While the reasoning behind the mini-series is a little difficult to Get-Your-Head-Around at the outset, the sales pitch appears at the conclusion of the episode, reading: “If you or anyone you know has been affected by any of the issues in this episode, it’s time to seek advice from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVIDIA. To recruit or retain your AI team seek further information on HPE Ezmeral Marketplace and NVIDIA NGC Catalog.”

As a promotional tool for the financial services offered by HPE partners and NVIDIA, it attempts to bring humour into handling the difficulties of AI through a workplace comedy.

Chief technologist at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Adrian Lovell, states: “We understand the complex challenges and friction that the varying roles in the AI project team experience. AI is a team sport, it is vital organisations develop enterprise AI strategies, a culture of AI innovation and investment to empower each member of the AI team. We wanted to shine a light on the reality of developing AI; a humorous take on the struggles – Get Ahead does just that.”

