Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NVIDIA Corporation

Lead Channel

Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Belfast awarded &#163;18.9 million grant for cyber AI hub

Belfast awarded £18.9 million grant for cyber AI hub

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, has announced that the UK Government will invest £18.8 million in Northern Ireland’s security industry, to develop a pipeline of cyber security talent and assist startups in the region.

The investment will also go towards the creation of a ‘Cyber-AI Hub’ at the Centre for Secure Information Technologies in Belfast.

Eight organisations, including Nvidia, will be based at the Hub, focusing their research on AI-based security and technologies.

On the funding, Baker stated: “This funding will help to create jobs and strengthen Northern Ireland’s economy, ensuring NI continues to lead the way in cyber security. We have world-class talent and expertise in NI, and the Government is committed to developing cyber security professionals, here and across the UK.

“The funding will have an immediate positive impact on NI’s cyber sector, and with Belfast hosting the UK’s leading cyber security conference in April, I’m looking forward to seeing NI’s deserved recognition as a global cyber security hub,” Baker continued.

President and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Professor Ian Greer, stated: “Over the last 15 years, Queen’s University has helped to put Northern Ireland on the map for digital innovation. We are proud of the work that takes place through the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) and are looking forward to further developing cutting-edge research through the broader Belfast Region City Deal-funded Global Innovation Institute.”

Related Companies

NVIDIA Corporation

Lead Channel

Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub
/startups

The Bank of London opens new Belfast hub

Northern Ireland bids to cement status as fintech hub
/startups

Northern Ireland bids to cement status as fintech hub

FCA to strengthen headcount with new offices in Leeds, Belfast and Cardiff

15 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  4. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  5. UK open banking users swell to seven million

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud