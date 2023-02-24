Belfast awarded £18.9 million grant for cyber AI hub

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, has announced that the UK Government will invest £18.8 million in Northern Ireland’s security industry, to develop a pipeline of cyber security talent and assist startups in the region.

The investment will also go towards the creation of a ‘Cyber-AI Hub’ at the Centre for Secure Information Technologies in Belfast.



Eight organisations, including Nvidia, will be based at the Hub, focusing their research on AI-based security and technologies.



On the funding, Baker stated: “This funding will help to create jobs and strengthen Northern Ireland’s economy, ensuring NI continues to lead the way in cyber security. We have world-class talent and expertise in NI, and the Government is committed to developing cyber security professionals, here and across the UK.



“The funding will have an immediate positive impact on NI’s cyber sector, and with Belfast hosting the UK’s leading cyber security conference in April, I’m looking forward to seeing NI’s deserved recognition as a global cyber security hub,” Baker continued.



President and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Professor Ian Greer, stated: “Over the last 15 years, Queen’s University has helped to put Northern Ireland on the map for digital innovation. We are proud of the work that takes place through the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) and are looking forward to further developing cutting-edge research through the broader Belfast Region City Deal-funded Global Innovation Institute.”