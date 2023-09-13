Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

Visa has leveraged its acquisition of Currencycloud to launch a new global cross-border money movement service for banks, fintechs, FX brokers, corporates, and other payment institutions.

The new Visa business folds its ‘Treasury-as-a-Service’ operations into Currencycloud's API-based embedded foreign exchange platform.

It offers a suite of modular building blocks which can be  integrated with a company’s existing technology infrastructure. APIs are available for a range of capabilities including receiving payments in multiple currencies, foreign exchange (FX) with persistent and real-time rates, multi-currency wallets that hold more than 30 currencies, and the ability to spend in, and send payments to, more than 180 countries and territories.

Colleen Ostrowski, SVP and general manager, Visa Cross-Border Solutions, says: “Cross-Border offers a huge opportunity for innovation and growth. Until now it’s always been a difficult market to crack due to compliance, regulatory and technological challenges. We’re offering solutions that can overcome those challenges.

“We help with the regulatory burden while providing solutions that are flexible and easy to integrate. Our clients can then quickly ramp up to revenue generation and start seeing a return on their investment, and their end-user experience receives a massive uplift”.

Visa completed the $700 million acqusition of Currencycloud in December 2021.

Related Companies

Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Related News
Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3
/payments

Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Visa expands stablecoin settlement capabilities to merchant acquirers
/crypto

Visa expands stablecoin settlement capabilities to merchant acquirers

Visa UK introduces new measures to protect SMEs from 'friendly fraud'

09 Aug

Visa acquires core banking platform Pismo for $1bn

29 Jun

Visa completes acquisition of Currencycloud

21 Dec 2021

Visa joins $80m Currencycloud funding round

27 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  4. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

  5. Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023