Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Instant Payments Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa completes acquisition of Currencycloud

Visa completes acquisition of Currencycloud

First announcing the deal in July 2021, Visa has completed its acquisition of Currencycloud - a global platform enabling banks and fintechs to provide foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments.

The acquisition builds on an existing strategic partnership between the two companies that was struck in 2019, and values Currencycloud at £700 million.

In January, Visa participated in an $80 million Series E funding round in Currencycloud, alongside blue-chip investors such as BNP Paribas and Siam Commercial Bank.

Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform offers a broad set of APIs enabling banks and financial services providers to offer currency exchange services, including real-time notifications on foreign exchange transactions, multi-currency wallets, and virtual account management. 

Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform supports nearly 500 banking and technology clients with reach in over 180 countries, this year expanding across Spain, France, Germany and opening a new office in Singapore. The platform now processes over $5 billion in cross-border transactions per month.

On the acquisition, Mike Laven, CEO of Currencycloud, stated: “As we continue to execute on the strategy that got us this far, with the additional strength of Visa’s global network behind us, we expect to be able to move further, faster - expanding our offering, extending our global footprint and identifying and supporting new audiences.”

Related Companies

Visa Currencycloud

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Instant Payments Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Lloyds on-site technology deemed “not fit for purpose” in leaked video

  2. Repayment problems mount as BNPL surges

  3. Major UK banks to roll out shared banking hubs

  4. What Are Metaverse Tokens?

  5. MoneyLion to acquire Even Financial for $440 million

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments

Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology