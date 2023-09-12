Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Visa has invested in Form3 as part of a wider commercial partnership with the cloud-based account-to-account payments platform. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Form3 will provide Visa’s clients with access to its payments platform. The partnership also aims to reduce high levels of fraud in real-time account-to-account payments, including by building on Form3’s single API connectivity.

Michael Mueller, CEO, Form3, says: “We are delighted with this unique partnership we have built in collaboration with Visa which enables us together to continue to offer best-in-class services for the world’s most established banks and financial institutions.”

Jack Forestell, chief product and strategy officer, Visa, adds: “A2A payments continue to grow in key segments and markets and Visa and Form3’s partnership will look to offer modern cloud-native access to real-time payment infrastructures.”

Visa joins a long list of blue-chip investors in Form3, which has raised more than $200 million from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Nationwide Building Society, Lloyds Bank, Barclays and Mastercard.

Related Companies

Visa Form3

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  4. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023