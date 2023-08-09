Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa UK introduces new measures to protect SMEs from &#39;friendly fraud&#39;

Visa UK introduces new measures to protect SMEs from 'friendly fraud'

Visa UK has introduced a raft of new measures to protect small businesses from soaring rates of 'friendly fraud', in which cardholders dispute a legitimate purchase with their card issuer.

Visa research reveals that nine out of 10 small businesses have reported an increase in this type of fraud over the last 12 months, with up to 20% of sales disputed.

The spike in friendly fraud impacts both merchants and card issuers. Nationwide Building Society, for instance, was forced to streamline its card dispute process following an unprecedented 251% surge in challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Examples cited by Visa include a gym-goer who forgets to cancel a membership, a child making a purchase on their parent’s device, a billing description that looks unfamiliar, and customers claiming they have not received their orders, or it has arrived damaged.

The new framework introduced, Visa Compelling Evidence 3.0 (CE3.0), gives businesses more ways to show a disputed charge is valid and authorized by the cardholder, providing merchants with an additional level of protection while not impacting the consumers that are making genuine claims.

CE3.0 now allows businesses to provide records of two previous undisputed transactions using the same payment method. These transactions must be between 120 days and 365 days old as of the dispute date and either the IP address or the device ID/fingerprint must match across all three transactions, along with one additional element of IP address, device ID/fingerprint, shipping address or account log in ID. With this additional evidence that demonstrates the validity of the disputed charge, businesses may then be able to keep the money received from the original transaction.

Visa reckons the measures could save UK retailers an estimated £31 million per year in fraudulent claims.

Mandy Lamb, managing director of Visa UK and Ireland comments: “Small businesses are the beating heart of both the UK economy and our local communities. We recognise their vital importance and that’s why we are constantly evolving our protective solutions. These new measures will help to ensure small businesses can conduct business safely and securely whilst maintaining the high level of customer protection through Visa’s Zero Liability Policy."

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during clo[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Trending

Related News
FTC sues Chargebacks911 over 'unfair techniques'
/payments

FTC sues Chargebacks911 over 'unfair techniques'

Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims
/payments

Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

Mastercard to add merchant logos to financial app records

30 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. Revolut suspends US crypto services

  3. PayPal launches its own stablecoin

  4. More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

  5. Monzo staff called Conservatives ‘evil’ after denying Jeremy Hunt a bank account – Telegraph

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy