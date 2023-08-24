Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi introduces &#39;relationship tiers&#39; for retail customers

Citi introduces 'relationship tiers' for retail customers

Citi is revamping its retail banking offering, ditching account packages in favour of a new set of "relationship tiers".

The bank compares the new system to an airline or hotel rewards programme, with customers unlocking tiers as their combined average monthly balance grows.

New tiers equate to more benefits and services, including waived monthly service fees on checking and savings accounts, waived Citi fees at non-Citi ATMs, and professional financial planning.

Customers can also secure higher tiers by linking eligible family members who live in the same household.

The new tiering system is in place immediately for new customers with existing users switched over next year.

Craig Vallorano, head, retail banking, Citi, says: “These latest changes are designed to create a more seamless experience for our customers and make it easier for them to get personalized advice and access their finances.”

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches CBDC partner programme

  2. JP Morgan offers merchants Tap to Pay on iPhone

  3. India central bank to launch credit tech platform

  4. Slovenia ranked as EU&#39;s most crypto-obsessed country

  5. Klarna claims European momentum

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023