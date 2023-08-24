Citi introduces 'relationship tiers' for retail customers

Citi is revamping its retail banking offering, ditching account packages in favour of a new set of "relationship tiers".

The bank compares the new system to an airline or hotel rewards programme, with customers unlocking tiers as their combined average monthly balance grows.



New tiers equate to more benefits and services, including waived monthly service fees on checking and savings accounts, waived Citi fees at non-Citi ATMs, and professional financial planning.

Customers can also secure higher tiers by linking eligible family members who live in the same household.



The new tiering system is in place immediately for new customers with existing users switched over next year.



Craig Vallorano, head, retail banking, Citi, says: “These latest changes are designed to create a more seamless experience for our customers and make it easier for them to get personalized advice and access their finances.”