Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Strise

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Financial crime becomes a hot ticket for investors as Strise raises $10.8 million

Financial crime becomes a hot ticket for investors as Strise raises $10.8 million

Nordic AML vendor Strise has raised a $10.8 million Series A funding round to drive international expansion, starting with the UK.

The funding round was led by Atomico with support from existing investors and notable business angels, including Klarna COO Camilla Giesecke. Atomico Partner Don Hoang, a former senior executive at Uber and Revolut, will join the Strise board.

Since its commercial launch in 2019, Strise has become a key player in the Nordic finance sector, with 70% of the region's top-tier banks now using its product, including the likes of Nordea, Handelsbanken and bank-owned mobile payment network Vipps MobilePay.

The firm is also making strides beyond the Nordics, with US-based heavyweight law firm Orrick and global professional services company EY two of the first companies to have already joined Strise’s Early Access Programme in the UK.

This new investment will drive Strise’s international expansion across key European markets, starting with the UK, and expanding its customer base across the financial, insurance, legal, and other industries.

Strise harnesses the power of AI and natural language processing technologies to provide companies with intelligent insights to simplify customer onboarding and implement smart risk-based AML processes, including real-time KYC and KYB checks through perpetual customer monitoring

Marit Rødevand, CEO and co-founder of Strise, comments: “If banks don't adapt to AI, they risk falling behind. With crime and regulations becoming more complex, traditional methods aren't enough. Without automation, fighting financial crime becomes costly and inefficient. We help AML and compliance teams work faster, detect crime more accurately, and stay compliant, protecting their reputation in the process.”

Despite tthe dip in fintech funding, investor interest in smart AI-based financial crime vendors shows no sign of diminishing. Strise's capital raise comes just a day after Isralei financial crime outfit ThetaRay, completed a $57 million fundraising round.

Related Companies

Strise

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?[Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Trending

Related News
Financial crime detection outfit ThetaRay raises $57m
/crime

Financial crime detection outfit ThetaRay raises $57m

BBVA builds global financial crime prevention unit
/crime

BBVA builds global financial crime prevention unit

Quantexa hits $1.8bn valuation

04 Apr

Citi invests in financial crime risk management vendor Quantifind

01 Mar

Featurespace scores funding to develop money laundering AI prototype

23 Nov 2022

Elucidate raises $8 million to help banks counter surging financial crime

11 May 2022

HSBC Ventures joins investment round in Silent Eight

16 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. Visa and Mastercard plan credit card fee increases - WSJ

  3. UK sees record month for open banking payments

  4. X gains payment licences in seven US states

  5. NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

Research
See all reports »
Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS