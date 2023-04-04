Quantexa hits $1.8bn valuation

Financial crime fighting platform Quantexa has raised $129 million at a $1.8 billion valuation in a Series E funding round joined by HSBC, BNY Mellon and ABN Amro.

The round was led by GIC and joined by Warburg Pincus, Dawn Capital, British Patient Capital, Evolution Equity Partners and AlbionVC.



Using advancements in Big Data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk by providing a contextual view of internal and external data, which can be interrogated in a single place to solve major challenges across financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, and fraud.



Deployed in more than 70 countries, the company's technology is used by BNY Mellon, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Danske Bank, among others.



The funding comes weeks after Quantexa acquired Aylien, a Dublin-based leader in natural language processing and advanced AI.



The funds will be used to boost technology innovation efforts and strengthen the company's Decision Intelligence Platform capabilities in low-code data fusion, graph analytics, machine learning, natural language processing and AI.



Additionally, Quantexa will increase focus on accelerating joint go-to-market efforts with its flagship partners which include Google, Moody’s, Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, and EY.



Vishal Marria, CEO, Quantexa, says: “This infusion of capital will fuel further innovation, diversification, and expansion, and opens exciting options for our future.”