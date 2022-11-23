Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift Featurespace

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Featurespace scores funding to develop money laundering AI prototype

Featurespace scores funding to develop money laundering AI prototype

Featurespace has secured funding from UK and US governments to develop a prototype privacy-enhancing artificial intelligence system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime.

The cash comes from the privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) Challenge Prize, an initiative launched in July 2022 by Innovate UK and National Science Foundation in the US, and supported by bank-owned messaging network Swift.

Under the scheme, Featurespace will build a prototype AI model trained on sensitive private payments data without organisations having to reveal, share, or combine their raw data. The firm says it will apply federated deep learning incorporating techniques such as k-anonymity and local differential privacy to the project.

David Sutton, Featurespace’s director of innovation, comments: “UK and US governments want banks to work together to stop fraud and money laundering. This type of privacy-preserving collaborative AI is a hard problem that no-one has yet solved. A successful outcome of this project is to make money laundering across borders and between banks much more difficult.”

Featurespace now has until 24 January to build its AI prototype. If successful, the application will be showcased at the second Summit for Democracy in the US, which President Biden plans to convene in the first half of 2023.

Related Companies

Swift Featurespace

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime[On-Demand Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Trending

Related News
Featurespace raises £30 million to fight financial crime
/security

Featurespace raises £30 million to fight financial crime

AI-based behavioural analytics firm Featurespace secures £25 million funding

AI-based behavioural analytics firm Featurespace secures £25 million funding

Trending

  1. Former PayPal CEO Harris shuts down latest startup weeks after launch

  2. Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

  3. Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

  4. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  5. RBC jumps on Swift Go for cross-border payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023