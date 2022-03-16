Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Silent Eight

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Findex Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC Ventures joins investment round in Silent Eight

HSBC Ventures joins investment round in Silent Eight

AI-based financial crime compliance outfit Silent Eight has closed a $40m Series B funding round, which welcomed HSBC Ventures, the firm’s latest customer, as an investor.

Led by TYH Ventures, the round also featured top-up investments from OTB Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Standard Chartered's SC Ventures , Aglaia, and Koh Boon Hwee, chairman and general artner of Altara Ventures

Silent Eight’s AI platform for financial crime investigates every suspicious transaction, beneficiary, and customer in real-time.

“HSBC has been pleased with the progress made by Silent Eight’s AI platform,” says Ore Adeyemi from HSBC Ventures. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership through this investment."

Silent Eight has raised $55m to date. The latest round brings the firm’s total valuation to four times its previous value in October 2020. In that time revenue has grown sixfold and headcount has tripled.

With the new funding in place, the firm expects to hire over 150 data scientists, developers and engineers in 2022.

Related Companies

HSBC Silent Eight

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Findex Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?[Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?

Trending

Related News
HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech
/regulation

HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech

Standard Chartered invests in regtech startup Silent Eight
/regulation

Standard Chartered invests in regtech startup Silent Eight

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  3. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  4. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

  5. Deutsche Bank report warns of fallout from Russia&#39;s Swift ban

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale