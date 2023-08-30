Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
MSCI expands Google partnership to explore AI services

MSCI expands Google partnership to explore AI services

Benchmark provider MSCI has extended its partnership with Google Cloud in order to accelerate its development of generative AI services for the investment industry.

According to a statement, the partnership will see MSCI's proprietary data and analytics combined with Google Cloud's AI platform Vertex and various climate-related technologyt services to develop new products.

The development will focus on three areas - risk signals, conversational AI and climate generative AI - thereby tapping into two of the most in-demand tech trends in the asset management market, AI and ESG investing. 

“The AI revolution has led to rising expectations among companies and investors, who want faster access to higher-quality data, analytics, and actionable insights,” said Henry Fernandez, chairman and chief executive, MSCI.

“Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud will help MSCI address these needs while keeping us at the forefront of advanced data technologies. It will also help us provide new solutions for investors working to decarbonise their portfolios,” he added. 

“Generative AI is driving the next evolution of financial services as investment professionals look for better and faster ways to monitor portfolios, generate new insights, and scale the speed of decision-making,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“Our partnership with MSCI to build generative AI-powered solutions will not only help risk and portfolio management teams better collaborate and unlock insights, but also will enable MSCI’s clients to build more climate-resilient portfolios.”

