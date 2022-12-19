Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MSCI Barra Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MSCI taps Microsoft Azure for investment intelligence platform

MSCI taps Microsoft Azure for investment intelligence platform

Investment analysis and index firm MSCI has unveiled an integrated platform built on Microsoft Azure to give investors access to content across its portfolio of products.

The MSCI ONE platform promises next-generation capabilities in quantitative investment analytics through a web-based experience that combines flexible distribution, cloud delivery, dashboards, and visualizations.

Users can navigate MSCI’s analytics to help "identify key insights, innovate rapidly, gain a broad view of investment risks and opportunities, and build investment portfolios that seek to deliver better strategic outcomes," says a statement.

At launch, the platform will act as a single point of access for a dozen MSCI services, including MSCI Risk Insights, Climate Solutions, and Institutional Client-Designed Indexes with
Index Insights.

Henry Fernandez, CEO, MSCI, says: “Today’s investors must synthesize an enormous amount of data to achieve maximum value and power their investment decisions. With MSCI ONE, they will have easy access to a wide range of MSCI tools and solutions, which can help them turn data into insight."

Related Companies

MSCI Barra Microsoft

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Goldman, MSCI and Coin Metrics launch digital asset classification system
/crypto

Goldman, MSCI and Coin Metrics launch digital asset classification system

UBS to have 50% of applications running in Microsoft Azure cloud
/cloud

UBS to have 50% of applications running in Microsoft Azure cloud

UK FS regulator takes aim at cloud giants - FT

10 Jan

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. FIS agrees strategic review, makes board changes after shareholder pressure

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  5. Teen-focused educational investment app tendy signs for WealthKernel tech

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023