MSCI taps Microsoft Azure for investment intelligence platform

Investment analysis and index firm MSCI has unveiled an integrated platform built on Microsoft Azure to give investors access to content across its portfolio of products.

The MSCI ONE platform promises next-generation capabilities in quantitative investment analytics through a web-based experience that combines flexible distribution, cloud delivery, dashboards, and visualizations.



Users can navigate MSCI’s analytics to help "identify key insights, innovate rapidly, gain a broad view of investment risks and opportunities, and build investment portfolios that seek to deliver better strategic outcomes," says a statement.



At launch, the platform will act as a single point of access for a dozen MSCI services, including MSCI Risk Insights, Climate Solutions, and Institutional Client-Designed Indexes with

Index Insights.



Henry Fernandez, CEO, MSCI, says: “Today’s investors must synthesize an enormous amount of data to achieve maximum value and power their investment decisions. With MSCI ONE, they will have easy access to a wide range of MSCI tools and solutions, which can help them turn data into insight."