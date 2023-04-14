Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon intensifies AI race with new suite of tools

Amazon intensifies AI race with new suite of tools

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has released a series of products aimed at helping other companies develop their own chatbots and image-generation services, backed by artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes as part of a wider AI race following the popularity of ChatGPT, and Google’s move into generative AI Bard.

These products include a generative AI service called Bedrock and Amazon CodeWhisperer, a real-time AI coding companion.
Bedrock gives customers access to foundation models, large machine learning models generative AIs need to work, from AI startup model providers including AI21, Anthropic, and Stability AI, and access to the Titan family of foundation models developed by AWS.

Amazon’s entry into the generative AI space via Bedrock is set to compete with the likes of Microsoft’s generative AI suite, Azure OpenAI Service, which had over 1,000 users as of March this year.

Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, told CNBC: “Most companies want to use these large language models, but the really good ones take billions of dollars to train and many years and most companies don’t want to go through that. So what they want to do is they want to work off of a foundational model that’s big and great already and then have the ability to customise it for their own purposes. And that’s what Bedrock is.”

Amazon CodeWhisperer, which was originally launched for preview last year, is now generally available and includes a CodeWhisperer individual tier which is free to use for developers. The companion allows developers to stay in their integrated development environments (IDEs) when they need to research something.

Amazon CodeWhisperer generates code suggestions for popular scripts like Python, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, and C#. However, it also supports Go, Rust, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, C, C++, Shell scripting, SQL, and Scala. CodeWhisperer is available to developers working in Visual Studio Code, IntelliJ IDEA, CLion, GoLand, WebStorm, Rider, PhpStorm, PyCharm, RubyMine, and DataGrip IDEs (when the appropriate AWS extensions for those IDEs are installed), or natively in AWS Cloud9 or AWS Lambda console.

 

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  2. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  3. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  4. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  5. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements