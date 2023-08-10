Nutmeg chief quits Chase UK

Nutmeg chief executive (CEO) Sanjiv Somani has quit his role at the JP Morgan Chase-owned digital wealth manager.

Somani, who was managing driector in charge of the US bank's launch into the UK, was in the top job at Nutmeg for under a year.



A Companies House filing states Somani resigned as a director at both businesses on 6 August 2023. Somani remains an active director at 10x Banking Technology, which supplied the bank with its UK tech platform.



Nutmeg was bought by JPMorgan Chase for £700 million, but has posted consistent losses, reporting a £15m loss for 2020 and a £19m loss in 2021.



It is understood that Sanoke Viswanathan who heads up JP Morgan's International Consumer Banking division in London will oversee the digital wealth manager.