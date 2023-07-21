Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China&#39;s digital yuan hits $250 billion milestone

China's digital yuan hits $250 billion milestone

China's central bank digital currency has passed $250 billion in transactions within one-and-a-half years of its launch.

Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China, revealed the milestone at a conference hosted by the Moneyary Authority of Singapore.

As reported by Reuters, Yi Gang said the digital yuan has recorded over 950 million transactions, from 120 million wallets.

Yi Gang told the conference: “You can see that right now, the balance of e-CNY is only counting two-tenths of 1% of M0, so that the balance is very small, but with this kind of balance (we) support a big number of transactions, which means that the velocity is high and more efficient.”

The Chinese Government has made steady progress in seeding the digital currency across the country, with all banks and digital wallets from Alipay and WeChat onboard.

The next phase will see salary payments for public sector employees paid in digital Yuan, alongside the commencement of cross-border payment trials with neighbouring countries.

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during clo[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Trending

Related News
China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments
/crypto

China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

China's digital yuan wallet downloaded by 261m individuals
/payments

China's digital yuan wallet downloaded by 261m individuals

Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

14 Apr 2022

China's digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores

05 Jan 2022

JD.com to accept digital yuan

07 Dec 2020

Shenzhen holds lottery to give away millions in digital yuan

13 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Block sues Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees

  2. Fintechs demand end to hidden bank fees in international payments

  3. Visa joins Series C extension round in Thunes

  4. Brothers imprisoned over P2P investment firm fraud

  5. Klarna to provide struggling customers with access to debt advice

Research
See all reports »
How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking