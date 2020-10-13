Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Shenzhen holds lottery to give away millions in digital yuan

Shenzhen holds lottery to give away millions in digital yuan

The People's Bank of China held a lottery over the weekend to distribute 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) worth of its new digital currency to 50,000 people in Shenzhen.

Nearly two million people entered the lottery, according to local press reports, with the lucky 50,000 receiving 200 digital yuan ($30).

Winners accessed the money by using a link to download the official Digital Renminbi App and then opening an electronic wallet. The currency can be spent at more than 3000 places in the area between the 12th and 18th of October.

The lottery is the latest trial for China's Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) ahead of a planned launch later this year.

It comes after internal closed pilots of the digital yuan earlier this year in Shenzhen as well as Suzhou, Xiong'an New District and Chengdu.

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?, [W[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Trending

Related News
Central banks lay out ground rules for CBDC creation
/crypto

Central banks lay out ground rules for CBDC creation

Thai central bank preps CBDC-based prototype for businesses payments
/crypto

Thai central bank preps CBDC-based prototype for businesses payments

China's digital currency pilots pick up pace

23 Apr

China's central bank nears release of own digital currency

14 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Former Barclays execs to launch digital bank

  2. Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

  3. FCA turns the screws on compliance in work-from-home environment

  4. Paynetics acquires Wirecard UK and Ireland corporate card portfolio

  5. Visa connects with Stripe for B2B payments

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020