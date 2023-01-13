Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

China’s digital yuan app has released a function which allows payments to be made from mobile phones while offline and without any battery left on the device.

The digital Yuan wallet was launched early 2022, and as of June last year was downloaded by 261 million individuals.

According to Yicai Global, the ‘Tap to pay’ function allowed for payments to be completed even when phones are turned off. It allows the app to activate smartphone hardware, such as near-field communication (NFC), which in effect turns the phone into a hard wallet. Users can choose to activate the function on the app, and can chose up a payment limit, up to 500 RMB, and a transaction limit, up to 10 payments.

The function is only available for androids in limited geographies and payment scenarios at this time.

While eyebrows may be raised over the security of this function in cases of a lost or stolen phone, it is reported that a verification code must be entered into the device if set payment and transaction limits are exceeded. Additionally, users can suspend the function by logging into the e-yuan app from another device.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Trending

  1. Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group

  2. Santander moves into B2B BNPL market

  3. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  4. UK associations form crypto industry body; government preps consultation on digital pound

  5. Starling Bank to quadruple profits

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023