Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq doubles user deposits to €4.5 billion in just four months as it hits nine million users

Bunq doubles user deposits to €4.5 billion in just four months as it hits nine million users

Dutch neobank bunq has hit nine million customers and attracted over €4.5 billion in deposits as it lays the ground for its full year of profitability with the roll out of new cashback and multi-currency savings products.

Billing itself as the EU's second-largest neobank after Revolut, bunq grew its user base from 5.4 million to nine million in just over a year, with 50% of its user base directly contributing to the company’s revenue through subscription fees and interest income. In the last four months, the neobank doubled its user deposits, now standing at €4.5 billion.

Designed for location independent digital nomads, bunq is now offering customers 3.71% interest on savings accounts in USD and GBP, as well as one percent cashback on card-based spending on food and drinks to all users of its Easy Money and Easy Green subscription plans. Easy Green users will also earn two percent back on spending on public transportation.

Bigging up its green credentials, bunq is also introducing a way for users to track the CO2 footprint of their transactions and is reinforcing its pledge to plant at least five million trees each year. Furthermore, users will now be able to see and follow the impact of bunq’s reforestation efforts through a dedicated dashboard, bunq’s Impact Hub.

The challenger turned its first operational profit in June last year and logged its first quarterly profit in February.

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Related News
Bunq applies for US banking licence
/retail

Bunq applies for US banking licence

Bunq reports first quarterly profit
/retail

Bunq reports first quarterly profit

Bunq wins AML case against Dutch Central Bank

18 Oct 2022

Bunq enters Irish market

04 May 2022

Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

02 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

  2. Swift pilots instant payments across currency zones

  3. Block sues Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees

  4. UK fintechs fear for their future

  5. Visa joins Series C extension round in Thunes

Research
See all reports »
How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking