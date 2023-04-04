Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bunq applies for US banking licence

Bunq applies for US banking licence

Dutch neobank bunq has filed an application for a US banking license with the FDIC in the state of New York.

The move comes a month after bunq logged its first quarterly profit, with net fee income growing by 37% in the last quarter of 2022 and user deposits up by 64%, to €1.8 billion at the end of the year.

Describing itself as the first global neobank for location-independent people and businesses, bunq reported break-even for the first time at the end of December 2021.

In the US, the firm is bringing its subscription model to a community of almost 5 million digital nomads who are EU or US citizens with deep ties on both sides of the Atlantic. With a five-minute account opening process, users will be able to manage their finances from anywhere in the world, earning saving on foreign exchange fees, using multiple currencies, and accessing automated budgeting tools.

Ali Niknam, CEO and founder of bunq, says: "Throughout bunq’s history, we’ve always focused on making life easy for digital nomads in Europe. We can’t wait to bring our user-centered philosophy stateside, giving a community of location-independent people an effortless way to bank on the go."

Related Companies

Bunq

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?

Trending

Related News
Bunq reports first quarterly profit
/retail

Bunq reports first quarterly profit

Bunq wins AML case against Dutch Central Bank
/regulation

Bunq wins AML case against Dutch Central Bank

Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

02 Dec 2021

Bunq debuts multi-currency accounts

26 Oct 2021

Dutch challenger bunq hits €1.6bn valuation on first outside investment

08 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Apple Pay Later launches

  3. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

  4. European savings banks ask: &quot;What is the business case for a digital euro?&quot;

  5. UK small businesses embrace open banking

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration