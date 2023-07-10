Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech funding slowdown accelerates in H1 2023

Fintech funding slowdown accelerates in H1 2023

UK fintech funding has dipped in the first half of 2023, as total cash raised reached $2.9 billion in the first six months, a 37% slump compared to the later half of last year, according to new figures from industry body Innovate Finance.

The fintech sector globally has faced significant challenges over the past year, including high inflation, rising interest rates, cash flow constraints and cautious investment sentiment. In the first six months of 2023, a total of $27.3bn was invested across 1,711 deals globally, representing a 14% decline from H2 2022 to H1 2023.

Stephen Lemon, partner, Volution, comments: "The market was very frothy 2021 and 2022 and there’s been a correction. We’ve seen a few deals in our portfolio where revenue is doubled but valuation has been through a correction. In the grand scheme of things it’s no bad thing, but it makes people nervous. Boutique firms are more methodical. We’re not looking for outliers but meaningful steady return.”

Nevertheless, despite unfavourable economic conditions, the average deal size in the fintech sector has been increasing consistently in recent years. In H1 2023, the average deal size stood at approximately $15.9 million, approximately on par with 2022’s $16.5 million and well above the pre-Covid 2020 average of $12.6 million.

By investment stage, later stage VC attracted the bulk of capital, accounting for c.70% of the total compared to 54% for 2022 as a whole. Seed capital deals were the largest by number (31% of the total) but only 6% of capital invested, down from 9% in 2022 full year. The trend suggests a re-focus towards investment in established fintechs during the market downturn.

Average deal size has also fallen since Q1 2022, reflecting lower company valuations and a desire by companies to minimise dilution for existing shareholders when raising capital at lower valuations.

Across fintech verticals, investors remain excited about B2B fintech products, with additional interest in ESG and climate tech, wealth, and artificial intelligence.

Erik Mostenicky, principal of nvestment, FISV, says: "We see a lot of M&A discussions now taking place in parallel to a potential fundraise across both successful and struggling startups. Consumer fintechs in particular and other areas like ESG & ClimateTech that attracted a lot of entrepreneurs are a good hunting ground for complimentary capabilities.”

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive[Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Trending

Related News
QED raises almost $1 billion for fintech funding
/startups

QED raises almost $1 billion for fintech funding

UK fintech funding slumps by eight percent
/startups

UK fintech funding slumps by eight percent

Global fintech funding cools in Q1 2022

21 Apr 2022

Climate fintech funding 3x higher than all previous years combined - CommerzVentures

04 Feb 2022

European fintech funding booming but could be set to stall

19 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  2. Revolut lost $20 million to criminals exploiting payment loophole

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?