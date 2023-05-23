Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
QED raises almost $1 billion for fintech funding

Global fintech venture capital firm QED Investors has closed two new funds with combined capital commitments of $925 million.

Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies worldwide.

The new capital commitments comprise Fund VIII, an oversubscribed $650 million early stage fund, and Growth II, a $275 million early growth-stage fund. With these two new funds, QED will have more than $4 billion under management.

“We are excited, fortunate and privileged to be a steward of our investors’ capital,” says Morris. “We don’t take that responsibility lightly, especially in this difficult market.

“Growth at all costs will not win the day in this business cycle. Unit economics, product-market fit and clear paths to profitability are the keys to survival, and QED is uniquely positioned to support our companies with the best advice in fintech.”

QED has exclusively invested in fintech since its inception and has played a crucial part in the growth of some of today’s fintech behemoths. The VC led the Series A rounds of Credit Karma, Remitly and Nubank, led AvidXchange’s Series B, participated in Klarna’s Series F, and was among the first institutional investors in Greensky.

Comments: (1)

Sandeep Todi
Sandeep Todi - Truly Financial - Toronto / Palo Alto 23 May, 2023, 18:46Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

That's huge, Frank and Morris. Big cheers for fintech and the innovation that's yet to come !!

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

