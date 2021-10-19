Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
European fintech funding booming but could be set to stall

European fintech funding booming but could be set to stall

European fintech funding rebounded from its pandemic lull in the first half of 2021, according to a Finch Capital report which nevertheless warns that the boom could stall again next year.

European fintech financing hit EUR15 billion in the first half, up from just EUR5 billion in the second half of 2020, says Finch, with B2B businesses dominating, securing 65% of the capital.

However, Europe is the least diversified region, with five per cent of the deals seeing over 65% of the funding amounts, as giant unicorns such as Klarna and Rapyd dominate.

Finch predicts that the fintech blast could stall next year, citing four factors: a war for talent that will increase costs; a slowdown in public and IPO markets; increased regulatory scrutiny; and rising interest rates.

Radboud Vlaar, managing partner, Finch Capital, says: "We expect the market environment for fintech in 2022 to be a bit circumspect, with early signs of structural events that could stall the amazing ride of the last 8-10 years."

Separately, CB Insights has published its latest fintech report, which shows global funding has hit $91.5 billion so far this year, nearly double the capital raised in the whole of 2020.

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-ready Payments: Increasing competitiveness with reusable technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​

Trending

Related News
Post-Brexit Britain dominates European fintech funding charts
/startups

Post-Brexit Britain dominates European fintech funding charts

2020 Fintech funding down on 2019 but on the way back up
/predictions

2020 Fintech funding down on 2019 but on the way back up

Fintech funding falls as Covid-19 hits home

13 Aug 2020

Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

02 Apr 2020

Global fintech fundraising holds up despite China dip

21 Feb 2020

Global fintech investment falls sharply

15 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

  2. FCA staff revolt over Rathi&#39;s transformation programme

  3. Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

  4. BNY Mellon moves wire payments into Microsoft Azure

  5. Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider