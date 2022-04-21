Global fintech funding cools in Q1 2022

Global fintech funding clocked in at $28.8B in Q1/22, down 18% quarter-over-quarter — the largest percentage drop in quarterly funding since 2018 - according to the latest data from CBInsights.

While deal volumes were up, global fintech funding cooled as the muber of $100 million+ plus mega rounds dropped.



Europe bucked the trend, with funding for the fintech sector rising by 39% to $7.9 million, despite a dip in deal volumes.



The US and Asia fared less well. In Asia, funding slid by 44% to $4.8 billion, while deals hit a record high of 388. The US also scored a 27% drop in funding, hitting $13.3 billion on 489 deals.



Acorss the northern border of the US, Canada recorded a massive 80% increase in funding, bringing in $615 million on 39 deals.



By industry sector, insurtech, banking, payments and wealth tech all recorded declines in funding. Spending on capital markets startups was the only sector to witness a healthy increase at 16%.