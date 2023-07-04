Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Tandem secures £20 million capital raise

Tandem secures £20 million capital raise

UK challenger bank Tandem has secured a £20 million capital raise from Quilam Capital after turning in its first full year of underlying profit last month.

The capital raise concluded in late June 2023, following a process supported by financial services advisor Alantra.

Earlier in the month the bank booked a 128% uplift in retail deposits from £771m to £1.75bn across over 60,000 customers and reported 381% revenue growth.

All told, Tandem generated over £71m worth of income, resulting in a £4.5m underlying operating profit and statutory loss before tax of £12.4 million.

Commenting on the transaction, Alex Mollart, chief executive officer of Tandem Bank, says: “This investment marks another significant milestone for Tandem as we enter yet another exciting stage in our journey."

Tandem has repositioned itself as a green alternative to traditional mainstream banks, offering customers loans, savings and mortgage products under the epitaph 'Banking for a Greener Future'.

Says Mollart: “Following a transformational 2022, this capital will put extra momentum behind our green lending proposition and allows us to capitalise on a number of exciting opportunities to further grow our business."

The bank last year broke through £500m in green lending and reported £238m of green home improvement loans. Fully 68% of all loans originated from within the sustainable policy framework. The strategy has been backed by a tree planting campaign which saw 35K trees planted in 2022.

