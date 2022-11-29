Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Tandem partners carbon footprint tracking outfit Cogo

Tandem partners carbon footprint tracking outfit Cogo

UK digital lender Tandem is working with green fintech Cogo to help customers track and manage the carbon footprint of their spending.

Cogo is joining the Tandem marketplace immediately, but says that there are also plans to integrate its carbon footprint technology directly into the bank's app next year.

Recent Cogo research found that over eight in 10 UK mobile banking users want to know about the environmental impact of their spending decisions.

Georgina Whalley, chief impact and marketing officer, Tandem, says: "Cogo joining the Marketplace is an exciting next step allowing customers to have a clearer understanding of their own carbon footprint."

Whalley joined Tandem in the newly created role earlier this year, tasked with building the digital bank's green credentials.

In 2020, Tandem acquired Allium Lending Group, a leading green loans company specialising in financing energy efficient home improvement projects.

