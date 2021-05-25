Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tandem

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tandem CEO Knox leaves

Tandem CEO Knox leaves

Tandem Bank CEO Ricky Knox is leaving the digital challenger he co-founded, to be replaced by former Credit Suisse executive Susie Aliker.

Tandem says that the board "has agreed" with Knox that he will "step down" as CEO and director.

Knox, who previously founded money transfer service Azimo, set up Tandem with Capital One's Matt Cooper in 2014, one of a host of digital upstarts that shook up the UK market that had been dominated for decade by a handful of high street giants.

However, in September it undertook a business pivot in the midst of the pandemic, shutting down its credit cards to focus instead on plain vanilla savings and loans.

Knox's departure comes as Tandem investor Pollen Street Capital takes a more hands on role at the lender.

In a statement, Tandem says it has been working with Pollen Street Capital "to create a banking platform which gives customers access to borrowing options that promote environmentally responsible home ownership and home improvement in the UK".

Tandem's statement offers no comment from Knox, although chairman Jeffrey Pritchard says the founder "leaves Tandem with our good wishes".

Aliker takes over after 14 years at Credit Suisse and, most recently, six years at wholesale bank BACB, where she has been CEO since 2018.

Says Aliker: "I am delighted to be part of the next stage in Tandem’s journey, continuing to develop our banking proposition and helping our customers make money choices for a greener future."

Related Companies

Tandem

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning[Webinar] Tackling the new frontier of fraud with Machine Learning

Trending

Trending

  1. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

  2. European Central Bank castigates banks over instant payment fees

  3. As Bitcoin tumbles, BIS examines the future of digital currencies

  4. Barclays recruits Lucy Demery for fintech investment role

  5. POS (proof of stake) is Crypto’s New Green Deal

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative