Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Sibos

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan and Visa link blockchain payment networks

JPMorgan and Visa link blockchain payment networks

JPMorgan Chase and Visa are to establish connectivity between their global private blockchain networks, Liink and B2B Connect.

Under the collaboration Visa B2B Connect will utilise Confirm, a new tool from Liink to validate new accounts for cross border payments and to approve accounts when new users onboard.

Confirm allows institutions to safely validate account information prior to sending a payment, ensuring fewer payment returns due to missing or incorrect information, and mitigating against fraudulent activity by pre-validating account information so participants know beforehand if the instructed beneficiary matches the owner of the account they are paying.

JPMorgan launched Confirm in pilot mode last year and has just signed Deutche Bank as a founding member for the product in Emea. The US bank is looking to recruit founding member banks across Apac, Latam and NAMR with the aim of growing its coverage to span across 35000 banks and more than two billion accounts.

The service is expected to be live in 10 countries by end-2022, and projected to increase its presence in over 30 countries in 2023.

Alex Littlejohn, global head of Confirm, says: "Confirm’s growth is heavily influenced by network effects. Therefore, naming Deustche Bank as a founding member, while also establishing interconnectivity to Visa B2B’s blockchain, will accelerate our adoption on a global scale.”

Founded in 2017, JPMorgan's Liink currently has 75+ global participants that are live on the network and has so far processed 60m+ messages.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Sibos

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan research uses quantum network to protect blockchains
/security

JPMorgan research uses quantum network to protect blockchains

JPMorgan builds blockchain payments system for Siemens
/wholesale

JPMorgan builds blockchain payments system for Siemens

JPMorgan builds on blockchain-based payment network

28 Oct 2020

JPMorgan sets up blockchain unit as JPM Coin gets commercial outing

27 Oct 2020

JPMorgan blockchain project recruits 70+ banks

25 Sep 2018

JPMorgan files blockchain interbank payment patent

04 May 2018

Trending

  1. Is Goldman Sachs ready to pull the rug on Marcus?

  2. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  3. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  4. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

  5. UK businesses call on Government to axe the &#39;card tax&#39;

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line