Payments
Mollie

Retail banking

Eftpos
Mollie launches payment terminal

European payments fintech Mollie is boosting its in-person capabilities with the launch of a POS terminal.

Mollie Terminal works through a single API for both online and in-person payments and accepts relevant payment methods and wallets. Operating on both 4G and Wi-Fi, the device is sent to merchants pre-configured so they can start accepting payments immediately.

Merchants can report, reconcile and settle all processed payments via the Mollie Dashboard, eliminating paper-based tasks usually associated with ‘closing the day’.

The Dutch firm says that it developed the terminal in response to growing demand from its 130,000 customers, many of whom operate both online and physical stores.

The new hardware comes on top of existing in-person payments support that uses QR codes, and Mollie is also planning to launch Tap to Pay for Android later this year.

The Mollie Terminal will initially be offered to customers in Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands, with plans for expansion to other European markets in the months ahead.

Koen Koppen, CEO, Mollie, says: “Mollie Terminal is an important milestone launch and a critical part of our in-person payments offering, further strengthening our position in the unified commerce payments market."

