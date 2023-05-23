Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Daylight

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
LGBTQ+ banking startup Daylight shuts down

LGBTQ+ banking startup Daylight shuts down

Daylight, a digital banking app built for America's LGBTQ+ community, is shutting down weeks after three former employees filed a lawsuit against the startup.

In a blog, Daylight CEO Rob Curtis says that "after a long period of soul searching, I feel now is the right time to exit this market".

The firm's final day of banking operations will be 30 June and all customer money is safe and accessible for transfer.

Launched in 2020, Daylight closed a $15 million funding round in November and claims to have opened thousands of trans-inclusive debit accounts, supported thousands of prospective LGBTQ+ parents’ plans for their families.

Explaining the decision to close the business, Curtis cites the "high interest rate environment" but makes no mention of the lawsuit, which was revealed in a New York Magazine article in late March.

The article details a host of allegations against Daylight and Curtis and reveals that three former employees have filed a suit alleging age and wage discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and fraud.

In interviews with a host of current and former employees, NY Mag also reported claims of a "psychologically unsafe" and "hostile" environment. "People called him Donald Trump," one ex-employee told the magazine.

At the time, a spokesperson told NY Mag: “Daylight is fully prepared to address these concerns in court.”

In his blog on the closure, Curtis says: "I did my best but am sorry that I couldn’t do meet the moment and I take full responsibility for the closure of the Daylight brand."

Related Companies

Daylight

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFG[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFGS 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut faces reported rejection for a UK banking license

  2. Ripple rolls out CBDC platform

  3. Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

  4. Starling Bank eases budget management for customers

  5. Westpac rolls out Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay on iPhone

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023