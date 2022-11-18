Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
LGBTQ+ digital bank Daylight raises $15m

LGBTQ+ digital bank Daylight raises $15m

Daylight, the digital banking app built for America's LGBTQ+ community, has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Anthemis Group.

CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures and Gaingels joined the round for Daylight, which bills itself as the first banking platform designed specifically to improve financial equality and inclusion for the 30 million-strong US LGBTQ+ community.

The startup has also unveiled a new tool, Daylight Grow, designed to help customers that are planning to build a family.

For those planning for adoption, surrogacy, or carrying a child, the company has put together personalised plans, with location-tailored guidance that covers fertility, financial and legal milestones.

Daylight is also working to build community support through online groups where prospective parents can meet and through a database of recommended family creation lawyers, fertility clinics, and surrogacy agencies.

