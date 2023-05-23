Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Visa to recruit 1500 staff for new Polish tech hub

Visa is to open a new global Technology and Product Hub in Poland that will house 1500 new tech and product hires over tthe next few years.

The new Hub will be the first of its kind for Visa in Central and Eastern Europe, and its fifth major strategic location worldwide.

“As a global company that does business in more than 200 countries and territories, it is important to us to invest in local talent, creating regional tech hubs that allow us to serve our global customer base better than ever before,” says Charlotte Hogg, CEO, Visa, Europe. “We are committed to diversity and inclusion and ensuring that as Visa grows, it reflects the wide range of perspectives that make up the communities where we live and work. In Poland, this will mean bringing on board a diverse talent pool and welcoming talent from Ukraine and other parts of the region.”

