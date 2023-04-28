Visa staffs up for 'ambitious' crypto plans

Visa is on the hunt for senior software engineers for an "ambitious crypto product roadmap" that will "drive mainstream adoption of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments".

The payment giant's head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, posted about the job openings on Twitter, saying that he is particularly interested in people with experience using Github Copilot and other AI-assisted engineering tools to write and debug smart contracts.



A Web 3 Software Engineers job posting based in London says the crypto team is "building the next generation of products to facilitate commerce in everyone's digital and mobile lives".



Visa has been aggressively exploring crypto, blockchains and Web 3, despite the regulatory uncertainty surrounding the technologies.



The firm has a team of researchers and engineers working to study the foundations of various blockchains — including the security, scalability, interoperability and privacy of different protocols — and propose possible use cases.



Meanwhile several forays have been made into crypto, not all of them successful - as recently as October the company inked a global agreement with failed FTX to offer crypto-linked debit cards to customers in 40 countries.