Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa staffs up for &#39;ambitious&#39; crypto plans

Visa staffs up for 'ambitious' crypto plans

Visa is on the hunt for senior software engineers for an "ambitious crypto product roadmap" that will "drive mainstream adoption of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments".

The payment giant's head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, posted about the job openings on Twitter, saying that he is particularly interested in people with experience using Github Copilot and other AI-assisted engineering tools to write and debug smart contracts.

A Web 3 Software Engineers job posting based in London says the crypto team is "building the next generation of products to facilitate commerce in everyone's digital and mobile lives".

Visa has been aggressively exploring crypto, blockchains and Web 3, despite the regulatory uncertainty surrounding the technologies.

The firm has a team of researchers and engineers working to study the foundations of various blockchains — including the security, scalability, interoperability and privacy of different protocols — and propose possible use cases.

Meanwhile several forays have been made into crypto, not all of them successful - as recently as October the company inked a global agreement with failed FTX to offer crypto-linked debit cards to customers in 40 countries.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Related News
Visa explores auto payments for crypto wallets
/crypto

Visa explores auto payments for crypto wallets

JPMorgan and Visa link blockchain payment networks
/payments

JPMorgan and Visa link blockchain payment networks

Visa and FTX take crypto debit card worldwide

07 Oct 2022

Visa launches NFT programme

31 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

  2. European Payments Initiative to acquire iDeal and Payconiq

  3. ECB sets out latest digital euro thinking

  4. Financial watchdog puts banks on alert over money laundering via the Post Office

  5. Banking tech startup Plumery raises $4.5 million

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023