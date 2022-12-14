Visa Europe builds sustainability solutions team

Visa's European arm has established a sustainability solutions team as part of its commitment to make payments greener.

The new team, led by Steve King, will collaborate with clients and partners across Visa’s network to design and create sustainable tech for, and with, the broader payments ecosystem.



It is already working with the existing Visa Eco-Benefits offering, which features a carbon footprint tracker provided through partnership with ecolytiq, and on seamless payments in electric vehicle charging.



The payments giant has also set up the Visa Consulting & Analytics Sustainability Advisory Practice to help clients navigate their current sustainability strategy, develop their roadmap and design the business case for "embedding a planet-centric approach".



Recent Visa research conducted over 12 countries in Europe revealed that 75% of consumers expect corporations to lead the change when it comes to sustainability, and 46% have stopped buying from certain brands or companies because of their impact on the environment or in society.



Charlotte Hogg, CEO, Visa Europe, says: "The payments and financial services industry plays an integral role in enabling business and commerce every day, so it’s also our responsibility to accelerate sustainable consumption and behaviours to support a tangible transition towards net zero.



"The newly built team will play a critical role in not only shaping Visa’s sustainability objectives but advancing our clients on their journey and providing counsel during their sustainable decision-making processes."

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.