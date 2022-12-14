Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

People Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa Europe builds sustainability solutions team

Visa Europe builds sustainability solutions team

Visa's European arm has established a sustainability solutions team as part of its commitment to make payments greener.

The new team, led by Steve King, will collaborate with clients and partners across Visa’s network to design and create sustainable tech for, and with, the broader payments ecosystem.

It is already working with the existing Visa Eco-Benefits offering, which features a carbon footprint tracker provided through partnership with ecolytiq, and on seamless payments in electric vehicle charging.

The payments giant has also set up the Visa Consulting & Analytics Sustainability Advisory Practice to help clients navigate their current sustainability strategy, develop their roadmap and design the business case for "embedding a planet-centric approach".

Recent Visa research conducted over 12 countries in Europe revealed that 75% of consumers expect corporations to lead the change when it comes to sustainability, and 46% have stopped buying from certain brands or companies because of their impact on the environment or in society.

Charlotte Hogg, CEO, Visa Europe, says: "The payments and financial services industry plays an integral role in enabling business and commerce every day, so it’s also our responsibility to accelerate sustainable consumption and behaviours to support a tangible transition towards net zero.

"The newly built team will play a critical role in not only shaping Visa’s sustainability objectives but advancing our clients on their journey and providing counsel during their sustainable decision-making processes."

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

People Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Visa invests in CO2 tracker ecolytiq
/sustainable

Visa invests in CO2 tracker ecolytiq

Carbonplace and Visa team on carbon credit transfer pilot
/sustainable

Carbonplace and Visa team on carbon credit transfer pilot

Visa launches Eco Benefits bundle

10 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023