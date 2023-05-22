Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

Matthew Briers, the long-standing chief financial officer of money transfer app Wise, is stepping down in March 2024 as he bids to make a full recovery from a horrific bike accident last year.

Briers joined Wise from Google in 2015 at a time when the upstart company had just 500,000 users and was burning cash.



Wise appointed financial director Kingsley Kemish as interim CFO in the immediate aftermath of Briers' cycling acccident in March last year with the expectation that he would resume his position gradually.



Upon confirmation of his decision to quit, Wise has begun a comperehensive search for a new CFO to take over in the new year.



Says Briers: "Wise will likely have many CFOs in its first century and this is simply me starting the process of handing over the reins to the next one. But some of you may know that a year ago I returned back to work at Wise after a quite horrible accident where I went under the wheels of a bus, and so, with this in mind, my focus will shift to making a full recovery."