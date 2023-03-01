Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

Money transfer firm Wise has unveiled a new look and feel as it reaches 16 million customer worldwide.

The complete visual makeover features a fresh green palette and a new font, and draws from global currencies, languages, alphabets and places around the world.

Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and CEO of Wise comments: “Our new look is inspired by the millions of people and businesses worldwide that use Wise today. It draws from where they come from, but also represents the excitement of the world open for them to conquer.

He says that with around 6 million active customers moving over £25 billion each quarter, the company welcomes around 100,000 new customers every week.

First launched in 2011, as an alternative to cumbersome and costly bank transfers, Wise has of late been actively building its international account offering, which enables customers to send, spend, receive and hold money in 50+ currencies.

Wise most recently introduced 'Interest' in Assets in the UK, and 'Balance Cashback' in Europe to the account, providing interest on balances held in the account.

Today, Wise also announced the launch of Assets in Singapore, and the feature will become available to customers in Europe next.

In India and Israel, Wise has also secured licences to launch more services including the multi-currency account and card.

On the business front, the company is reporting use by over 300,000 businesses each quarter and in the US has begun rolling out cards to LLCs and sole proprietors.

Wise also provides an embedded money transfer platform to over 60 banks and large businesses including GooglePay, Deel and Monzo. Wise Platform today also went live with Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest bank by assets.

Says Käärmann: “Over the past year we’ve introduced new features to make Wise more useful to our customers, and made payments faster. We now deliver over half our payments to their recipient in less than 20 seconds. We also helped our customers save on fees 一 £1.5 billion compared to banks in 2022 alone."

The new look is rolling out across Wise’s website and mobile apps, and across the company’s digital channels such as social media over the day from 7am GMT.

To learn more about payments innovation, register for NextGen Nordics to take place on 25 April 2023.

