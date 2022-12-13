Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wise plans 250 US hires

Wise plans 250 US hires

London-listed money transfer giant Wise is doubling down on its North American expansion ambitions, setting out plans to add 250 new employees in the US next year.

The company says it grew its US-based headcount by over 75% this year and will continue its hiring momentum into 2023 with plans to welcome over 250 new employees across its three offices in the country.

In January, Wise opened a full-stack operational hub in Austin, Texas. Next year, it plans to double the site's headcount to over 200 employees, scaling teams across engineering, product development, operations and sales. Wise will also hire an additional 90 team members in Tampa, its current US operational hub.

The company recently announced that its North America revenue grew 58% to £85.5 million for the first six months of financial year 2023, compared to the same period last year.

“The significant growth of Wise in the US is a testament to our product offering and the increasing demand by American consumers and businesses for fast, convenient and affordable cross-border payments solutions,” says Harsh Sinha, CTO, Wise.

