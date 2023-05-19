EBAday 2023: Contribute to the payments and transaction banking conversation

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on the 20th – 21st of June 2023, at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

With just five weeks until EBAday, Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are excited to highlight some of the key session and features to look forward to at the two day event.

First among these is the challenge speaker Claudia Olsson, alumni of the Young Global Leader World Economic Forum programme and founder and CEO of Stellar Capacity. The Challenge speaker is an original feature of EBAday allowing innovative thinkers the space to share their true views on the contentious issues in the payments and transaction banking world.

Sessions to look out for across the two days include:

‘Around the world in seconds. Realising immediate cross-border payments’ will look at how far cross-border payments have come and how this fits into regional and global contexts. Speakers on this panel include Marianne Demarchi, chief executive Europe, Swift; Simon Eacott, head of payments, NatWest Group; and Marianne Pauwels, senior vice president, product management, Mastercard Cross-Border Services.

‘The status of immediate cross-border payments’ which includes speakers Katja Lehr, MD, EMEA Local Payments and Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan; Rafael Linde, head, International Development & Global Relationship Management, Cecabank; Abid Mumtaz, head of partnerships - Europe, Wise Platform; Petra Plompen, service development & management, EBA Clearing; and Simon Wilson, MD, Transaction Automation, valantic FSA

‘Correspondent banking – essential or dispensable?’ which will look at some of the larger challenges facing the future of correspondent banking. Panellists include Raquel Galán Martínez, senior sales & relationship manager, Global Trade & International Banking, BBVA; Danny Butvinik, chief data scientist, NICE Actimize; and Jose Maria Seisdedos, institutional banking Southern Europe, Banking Circle.

EBAday 2023 has already more banks registered to attend than ever before, and there are over 10 bank sponsors for the event.

Some of the banks already registered include: Abanca Corporación Bancaria, ABN AMRO Bank, AIB Bank, Alpha Bank, Banc Sabadell, Banca Popolare Di Sondrio, Banco de España, Bank Hapoalim, Bank Mendes Gans, Bank of Åland, Bank of America, Bank of England, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, Barclays, Bayerische Landesbank, BBVA, Belfius Bank, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Bonum Bank, Caixabank, Cecabank, Citi, Commerzbank, Crown Agents Bank, Danske Bank, De Nederlandsche Bank, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, DNB Bank, DZ Bank, Erste Group Bank, Eurobank, European Central Bank, Gruppo Bancario Iccrea, Handelsbanken, Helaba Landesbank Hessen Thüringen, HSBC, Iccrea Banca, ING Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Investec Bank, J.P. Morgan, KBC Bank, KfW Bankengruppe, Kutxabank, Laboral Kutxa, LHV Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, National Bank of Greece, NatWest Bank, Nordea Bank, Oesterreichische Nationalbank, OP Corporate Bank, Piraeus Bank, Rabobank, Raiffeisen Bank International, RBI, Santander, SEB, Sociedad Española de Sistemas de Pago, Société Générale, SpareBank 1, Standard Chartered Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken, Swedbank, UBS Europe, UniCredit Bank, Volkswagen Bank branche Netherlands, Well Fargo Bank.

