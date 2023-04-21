Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2023: Claudia Olsson announced as challenge speaker

EBAday 2023: Claudia Olsson announced as challenge speaker

Newly appointed Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and founder and CEO of Stellar Capacity, Claudia Olsson has been confirmed as EBAday’s 2023 challenge speaker.

The ‘challenge speaker’ keynote gives an innovative thinker the space to share their true views on the contentious issues in the payments and transaction banking world.

This year, Olsson will be tackling the topic of ‘value in a connected world.’ Olsson’s work has focused on the impact of new technologies on citizens, society and global markets. She is a sought after speaker on exponential technologies, future trends, leadership and governance.

She was previously associate faculty at Singularity University, as well as senior advisor to the Office of Strategic Analysis at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Sweden.

Olsson has received multiple awards including: European Young Leader (40 under 40) by Friends of Europe, Young Leader of the Year in Sweden by 4Potentials, a Leader of the Next Generation by the Stars Foundation in Switzerland and China, and a Gifted Citizen prize by La Ciudad de las Ideas in Mexico.

In a recent interview, Olsson commented about her position as young global leader: “I have always worked for a positive change, and I have always had a great interest in technology. I worked early on at the UN, and then at a non-profit organization with questions about how to strengthen healthcare with health technology. So I think I have followed my curiosity and my commitment to technology and combined it with wanting to make a difference in practice.”

Olsson follows last year’s speaker Rohit Talwar, and other notable previous speakers Nick Ogden and Chris Skinner, who have graced the EBAday stage as challenge speakers in recent years.

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on 20th - 21st of June 2023 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain. Register here.

